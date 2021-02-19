Nutritional Yeast Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Yeast is eukaryotic and single-celled microorganisms and belongs to the family of the fungus kingdom. Nutritional yeast is a plant-based source of protein and is often used in vegan cooking. It is grown on molasses and is very similar to the yeast that is used for baking bread or brewing beer. Nutritional yeast is one amongst the most popular food products and is an umami-rich flavor enhancer. It is mainly used due to its cheesy flavor in place of dairy products.

An upsurge in demand for gluten-free products drives the growth of the nutritional yeast market. Besides this, swift inclination towards vegetarian and vegan lifestyle as a result of increasing health consciousness also drives the market growth. However, negative reactions caused by nutritional yeast in sensitive people restrict the growth of the nutritional yeast market. Rising demand for nutritional yeast from personal care, animal feed, and other industries is expected to bolster well the growth of nutritional yeast in the years to come.

Key Players:

1. Lesaffre

2. Lallemand

3. Alltech

4. Angel Yeast

5. The Archer Daniels Midland Company

6. ABF Ingredients

7. Chr. Hansen A/S

8. Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

9. Biomin

10. Leiber GmbH

Market Segmentation:

The global nutritional yeast market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and application. On the basis of type, the nutritional yeast market is segmented into spent yeast, yeast derivatives, active dry yeastjute and others. The nutritional yeast market on the basis of application is classified into food industry, poultry, livestock, pharmaceutical and others. Based on distribution channel the global nutritional yeast market is divided into hypermarkets / supermarkets, retail stores, conevenience stores , online stores and others.

The Table of Content for Nutritional Yeast Market research study includes:

