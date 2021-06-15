Nutritional Food and Drink Market – Strategic Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2028 | Allied Market Research

Nutrition food and drinks are intended to provide nutrition to increase the quantity of their consumption and deliver vitamins, minerals, and amino acids in concentrated form. This food is lower in fat, cholesterol, and sodium which has low risk of heart disease. High fiber food products help the people who are suffering from lack of fiber. Nutritional food and drinks also provide higher energy than others and help control weight.

Rise in the global middle class income and changes in lifestyle of people due to hectic routine drive the market. Furthermore, lack of nutrition and increase in chronic diseases around the world fuels the growth. However, the use of artificial flavors and preservatives hinders the growth of the market. Use of natural ingredients during production makes way for different growth opportunities.

The nutritional food and drink market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market is bifurcated into food (sugar and fat replacers, fiber-enriched products, nutritional supplements, and others) and drink (energy drinks, flavored & enhanced waters, juices, and others). By application, the market classified into health & fitness, medical, sports, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Abbott, Unilever, Nestl S.A, PepsiCo, Conagra Brands, Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc, BRF S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, and General Mills, Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Nutritional Food And Drink Market Key Segments:

By Type

Food Sugar and fat replacers Fiber-enriched products Nutritional supplements Others

Drink Energy Drinks Flavored & Enhanced Waters Juices Others



By Application

Health & Fitness

Medical

Sports

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Argentina Turkey Rest of LAMEA



