Nutritional Beverages Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2027 focusing key players: Chr. Hansen Holding, SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE

Top Key Players like Chr. Hansen Holding, SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Ltd, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Asurequality Ltd., TUV Nord Group, DTS Food Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Covance Inc., NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nutricia, Baxter International, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF SE and Nutratech, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Nutritional beverages market is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. An increase in awareness regarding the benefits of healthy eating and drinking products in the market is expected to enhance the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Nutritious drinks are non-alcoholic drinks that help maintain another’s body and provide the benefits of a complete diet. These powerful drinks prevent or help address health problems at every age. They have fortifying ingredients ranging from herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to other fruits and vegetables.

Increasing awareness of health, a busy lifestyle and growing competition among industrial players are an urgent need for energy drinks to be developed and economically developed around the world. The growing popularity of healthy drinks for young people and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by market players to increase consumer bases is expected to exacerbate market growth. Global implementation of food labels and border applications, also leads to the growth of the healthy and nutritional supplement industries which has increased the demand for health analysis services. However, lack of food control infrastructure and services in developing countries hinders the global market growth. Nutritional analysis and labelling are time- and cost-consuming activities for manufacturers using natural ingredients during production which acts as an opportunity for the nutritional beverages market.

The countries covered in the nutritional beverages market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the nutritional beverages market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific nutritional beverages market with the presence of offline channels and online distribution channels, growing demand for nutritious drinks from athletes and advanced investment by leading industry players exploring growth opportunities in the region.

By Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories),

Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Edible Fats & Oils, Baby Food, Others),

Application (Health & Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others),

Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance)

