Nutritional Bar Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Key Players and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nutritional Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nutritional bar market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Nutritional bars are convenient food products that assist in boosting energy, managing weight, improving muscle mass and enhancing digestive health. They are rich in calories, fat, proteins, sugar, vitamins and minerals, which varies depending on the ingredients utilized in production. Consequently, they are widely consumed by athletes and individuals who are focusing on weight control to curb their appetite.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The hectic lifestyles of individuals have escalated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products across the globe. This represents one of the key factors impelling the global nutritional bar market growth. Moreover, the growing working population, coupled with the increasing participation of individuals in physical activities, is positively influencing the demand for nutritional bars. Other than this, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as chocolate brownie and roasted jalapeno, along with organic and gluten-free products, are expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years. Rising consumer expenditure capacities and the growing number of domestic and international market players are also driving the market for nutritional bars further.

Nutritional Bar Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the nutritional bar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott

Mars Incorporated

The Simply Good Foods Company

Natural Balance Foods

Kellogg Co.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

The WhiteWave Foods Company

Quaker Oats Company

Halo Foods

Clif Bar & Company

General Mills Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global nutritional bar market on the basis of product type, category, end-user, flavour, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Protein Bars

Snack Bars

Energy Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Others

Breakup by Category:

Animal Derived

Plant-Based

Breakup by End-User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Flavour:

Chocolate

Fruit and Nut

Caramel

Peanut Butter

Vanilla

Coconut

Cookies and Cream

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

