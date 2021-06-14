Nutrition Bars Market Growth Prospects , Regional Outlook , Reviews, Demand -Forecast Till 2030

Nutrition Bars Market: Overview

The increasing cases of chronic and acute diseases have propelled people to become aware of the benefits of healthy diet consumption and the importance of exercise. This further resulted in a rising inclination towards nutritious food products, especially snacks and bars. This incline in the demand for healthy snacks and bars is expected to boost the growth of the global nutrition bars market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030.

The global nutrition bars market is classified on the basis of product type, format, function, packaging, nature, sales channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into low carbohydrate bars, meal replacement bars, protein-rich bars, energy bars. As per classification by nutrition, the market is grouped into multilayer, double layer, co-extruded, and extruded. In terms of function, the global nutrition bars market is classified into functional food, sports & fitness, weight management, and others. Based on classification by packaging, the market is divided into boxes, wrappers, and others. Among these, the wrappers section is again sub-divided into paper wrappers, metallic films, matte wrappers, and clear wrappers. With respect to nature, the global nutrition bars market is bifurcated into conventional and organic. As per classification by sales channel, the market is categorized into online retail, departmental stores, specialty stores, modern retail, institutional sales, and others.

The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, and current trends. It also focuses on the impact of the novel COVID19 pandemic on this market and what are the factors that may help create new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Additionally, the report lists the table of segmentation and names the leading segment with the factors attributing to its growth. Furthermore, the report lists the number of players and their prime contributions to the market in terms of innovations and product launches.

Nutrition Bars Market: Company Profile

Players are emphasizing on expansion of the product portfolio and offering niche preferences to the consumers worldwide so as to gain an upper hand in the overall market competition. Apart from this, some of the other players are incorporating various ingredients into nutritional bars to enhance their flavors, thereby establishing their brand presence in the overall competition. Some of the vendors of this market include:

Viba Sweets GmbH

Frankonia Schokoladenwerke GmbH

Leader Foods OY

Halo Foods Ltd.

Anona GmbH

Prinsen Food Group B.V.

SAS

Atlantic Grupa D.D.

Glanbia Plc.

Nutrition & Sante SAS

Others

Nutritional Bars Market: Notable Developments

Two European countries, Gustav Berning and Prinsen Food Group B.V. entered into joint venture for the production of high quality protein bars in the region. The two organizations have their own R&D offices and large-scale production offices for the development of the Active Nutrition product range.

Nutritional Bars Market: Trends and Opportunities

The advent of smart labeling on product packaging has been propelling the global nutrition bars market. Vendors are utilizing smart labeling techniques on their products referencing fortified or added useful ingredients/components present in confectionery bars to hide the presence of high calories or sugar levels. Besides this, some players have already started offering products under explicit wellbeing fragment, for example, diabetes-friendly, digestion improvement, and psychological upgrade, among others.

Nutritional Bars Market: Regional Analysis

As of the current scenario, the global nutrition bars market is dominated by Europe on account of the increasing demand for functional bars and its high sales records. Additionally, the high popularity of beverage diet in and around the European region is also expected to aid in favor of the market in the coming years.

