Nutrigenomics Market : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Koninklijke , BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics; Cell-Logic, GX Sciences
Global nutrigenomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising rate of obesity and associated diseases with the same group of population.
Nutrigenomics market provides research is an intelligence with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information.The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors.While creating global Nutrigenomics market research report, market research team gets a stock of company’s global competitors, and analyzes their products, services, brand, as well as the consumer base, to determine how the brand measures up against competitors. Nutrigenomics market Business strategies, key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail.Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.
Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- BASF SE
- Unilever
- Genova Diagnostics
- Nutrigenomix
- Metagenics, Inc.
- Cell-Logic
- GX Sciences, Inc.
- CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE
- Xcode Life
Market Drivers
- Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver
- Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth
- Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
- Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth
- Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period
Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-
Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Type
- Reagents & Kits
- Services
Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Application
- Obesity
- Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)
- Diabetes
- Anti-Aging
- Cancer Research
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global Nutrigenomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the Nutrigenomics market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Table of Content
1 Introduction
2 Nutrigenomics Market Segmentation
3 Nutrigenomics Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product
7 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Methods
8 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Application
9 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By End User
Continued…………
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Key questions Answered in the report:
- What is the current size of the Global Nutrigenomics Market, at a global, regional & country level?
- How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
- What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact Covid-19 businesses in the Nutrigenomics Market?
- What is the likely market forecast & how will be impacted Nutrigenomics Market?
- What is the competitive landscape, who are the Top players?
