Nutricosmetics Market Report 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global nutricosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Nutricosmetics refer to nutritional supplements that are manufactured using vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanical extracts, and antioxidants. They help in the absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream and circulate them throughout the body to vitalize the natural production of essential molecules. Nutricosmetics also nourish the skin from within, maintain a healthy skin renewal rate, protect the skin from environmental stressors, and control biochemical reactions that can lead to skin aging.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/nutricosmetics-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global nutricosmetics market is primarily driven by the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance and the escalating demand for natural beauty products. Furthermore, nutricosmetics provide targeted and sustainable effects on the overall health and appearance of the skin, hair and nails, thereby experiencing a high demand. Additionally, the rising prevalence of premature skin aging due to hectic work schedules and unhealthy dietary patterns is also propelling the demand for nutricosmetics. Apart from this, the growing availability of nutricosmetics across both online and offline retail channels will continue to further drive the global market in the coming years.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/nutricosmetics-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd

Pfizer Inc ( NYSE: PFE )

) Reckitt Benckiser

Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of ingredient, product, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Carotenoids

Omega-3

Vitamins

Others

Breakup by Product:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Weight Management

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Low-Calorie Sweetener Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-calorie-sweetener-market

Vegan Yogurt Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-yogurt-market

Fish Oil Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-oil-market

Banana Bread Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-bread-market

Resistant Starch Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/resistant-starch-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImarcServices