Nutricosmetics Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Global Nutricosmetics Market: Snapshot

Consumer awareness regarding the ill-effects of synthetic chemicals used in popular cosmetic skin care products are driving them to opt for nutricosmetics. Emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region and South America whose income levels are rising are expected to witness high growth rate in the demand for skin care products. This is due to a rise in disposable income. Developing countries such as Chile and Uruguay are witnessing a rise in average spending on nutricosmetics products.

Transparency Market Research has come up with a new report titled “Nutricosmetics Market”, which forecasts that the market would expand at 8.5% CAGR over the period of forecast from 2019-2027. The global nutricosmetics arket is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,571.5 mn by the end of 2027.

Major Key Players of the Nutricosmetics Market are:

Coca-Cola Company, E.l.Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill Incorporated, L’Oreal SA, and Nestle S.A.

Personalization in Cosmetic Skin Care Products

Rising demand of personalized cosmetic skin care products, wherein manufacturers take into account specific details of individuals such as weather, skin type, pollution levels where they live, and a myriad other details to ensure that the product is compatible with and effective on the user’s skin.

The global Nutricosmetics market is segmented based on:

Product

Supplements Tablet Capsule Powder Liquid

Beauty Beverages/Drinks

Primary Function

Skin Care Sun Care Anti-Ageing Radiance and Glow Anti Acne/Pimple

Hair and Nail Care

Weight Management

Multifunctional

Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Use of Cannabidiol (or CBD)

Cannabidiol is one of the 80 compounds called cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis sativa plant. CBD is known to treat dry skin, psoriasis, and eczema and is being used in many beauty products. CBD also offers anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties, which is increasing its popularity as an ingredient in cosmetic skin care products. It was earlier part of a niche category of skin care products. It is now entering the mainstream with a number of brands, established and upcoming, launching products containing the ingredient.

