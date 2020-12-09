Nutricosmetics Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players:- Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Being an excellent and defined market research report, Nutricosmetics Market report serves as a backbone for the business when it is about thriving in the competition. It presents with a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. To craft this market report in an outstanding manner, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized so that client achieves maximum benefits.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Skinside AG, Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Ashland, Vitabiotics Ltd, SEPPIC, Medcoll Bio, BASF SE, deep visions Multimedia GmbH, Martek Biosciences Corporation, Husum Mineral Fountain HMB GmbH & Co KG , Functionalab products, Lonza and Solgar Inc.

Global nutricosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5,709.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8,762.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

The nutricosmetics are the combination of nutrients which are used in the production of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Various type of micro nutrients are available such as vitamin A, E, C are well established anti-oxidants which have effect to reduce the effect of free radicals in the skin and have important function such are produces the collagen and protects the skin damage from Ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Rising beauty and health concern amongst population

Growing research and development for the beauty products incorporated with the organics nutrients

Growing base of elderly population seeking cosmetic assistance

Lack of awareness among consumers about benefits of nutricosmetics

Longer duration for the effective result of the nutricosmetics

By Ingredients (Antioxidants, Polyphenolics, Turmeric, Collagen, Fish Oils, Plant-Based Ceramides, Polypodium leucomotos, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Others),

Application (Food Supplements, Skin Care, Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, Others),

Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce)

In May 2018, SEPPIC (France) announced the launch of SEPIBLISS, the SEPIBLISS is nutricosmetic ingredient which is designed for the reactive and the sensitive skin. It also ensures relief from the irritation and redness on the face.

In May 2018, Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.) announced the launch of Perfectil, which is designed for skin, nails and hair and contains the 22 and 28 bio-active micronutrients.

