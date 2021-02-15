Nutricosmetics Market Global Industry Latest Research And Developments 2020 To 2027

Nutricosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5,709.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8,762.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Skinside AG, Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Ashland, Vitabiotics Ltd, SEPPIC, Medcoll Bio, BASF SE, deep visions Multimedia GmbH, Martek Biosciences Corporation, Husum Mineral Fountain HMB GmbH & Co KG , Functionalab products, Lonza and Solgar Inc.

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredients (Antioxidants, Polyphenolics, Turmeric, Collagen, Fish Oils, Plant-Based Ceramides, Polypodium leucomotos, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Food Supplements, Skin Care, Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, Others), Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Nutricosmetics Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

