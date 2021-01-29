Nutraceuticals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- PepsiCo, General Mills Inc., Nestle, Kellogg Co., Herbalife International of America Inc., Nature’s Bounty Inc., Pfizer, Amway, Red Bull

Global Nutraceuticals Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview

The nutraceuticals market is predicted to record a revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumers daily diet. The major reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures. Developed markets, like the United States and Europe, are discovering the untapped segment of customized products based on health claims. Functional food is the largest shareholding category of the studied market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplement.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

PepsiCo, General Mills Inc., Nestle, Kellogg Co., Herbalife International of America Inc., Nature’s Bounty Inc., Pfizer, Amway, Red Bull

Market Trends

Increased Demand In Developing Regions

Developing countries have a higher prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and lung disorders. Therefore, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to rise in these nations. The gradually increasing healthcare expenditure will also augment the demand for nutraceuticals across the emerging nations. Nutraceuticals can be an opportunity for economic growth for many developing countries endowed with rich biodiversity and traditional knowledge of the health effects of certain indigenous plant species. The market records plenty of opportunities from within the emerging markets, not just in China and Brazil, but in other Asia-Pacific and South American countries as well. In order to succeed, key players need to emphasize more on product research activities focusing on local consumers, thereby differentiating themselves from their competitors.

Finally, this Nutraceuticals report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years.

