Nutraceuticals Market is expected to reach $302,306 million by 2022

Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $302,306 million by 2022 from $184,092 million in 2015.

Nutraceuticals are used to describe any health beneficial products derived from food sources. They encompass products enriched with multiple health benefits, including the prevention and treatment of various diseases. Owing to the anti-aging and anti-allergic properties, the companies have integrated nutraceutical with personal care and branched it into “Cosmeceutical”. Therefore, this factor drives the market significantly, and is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Dietary supplements use nutraceutical ingredients such as omega-3 and antioxidants in edible oil to reduce the hardening of arteries and extra fat. For instance, Coca-Cola and Sanofi partnered to sell a health drink named Beautific® Oenobiol®, which helps to strengthen hair and nails, improve skin, and lose weight, at the French pharmacies. Recent innovations are also carried out by companies, which is expected to fuel the market in the coming years. For instance, Suntava grows Non-GMO purple corn as the genetically modified organisms (GMO) and genetically modified crops (GMC) crops are avoided.

Cost generated in the overall production process of the nutraceutical hinders the affordability of the consumers. Recent inventions are expected to give vent to new opportunities. Constant efforts to make food healthier and nutritious are on an increase, which leads to the constant development of this market. Nutraceuticals provide interesting opportunity for breakthrough to provide balance diet and prevent health problems.

Some of the major key players functioning in the Nutraceuticals Market Report include Blytheco, Gamajet, Pharmachem Laboratories, Balchem Corp, Alpha Packaging, Aker BioMarine, Barrington Nutritionals, Premier Nutraceutical Pvt Ltd, Sydler India, Marlyn Nutraceuticals., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nestle S.A., Groupe Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc., Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd., General Mills, Inc. & More.

This report gives a comprehensively widespread analysis of the market expansion drivers, factors regulating and avoiding market expansion, prevailing business sector summaries, market association, market predictions for coming years.

Scope of the Reports:

Market Segmentation

By Type Functional Food Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Market Other Functional Food Functional Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks Noncarbonated Drinks (Bottled Water, Tea, and Coffee) Other (Herbal Tea, Sports Drinks, and Energy Drinks) Dietary Supplements Proteins & Peptides Vitamins & Minerals Herbals (Ayurveda Extracts, Plant Extracts, Algal Extracts, and Phytochemicals) Others (Fatty Acids and Fiber). Personal Care



Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Nutraceuticals product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Nutraceuticals product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

