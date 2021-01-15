Nutraceuticals Market 2020 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

The nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market. Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players:

Amway The Nature’s Bounty Co. Herbalife International of America, Inc. Mills, Inc. Kellogg Co. Abbott Nestle SA Danone S.A. GlaxoSmithKline plc. Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Nutraceuticals Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.