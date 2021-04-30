Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players

Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market: Introduction

A nutraceutical is a fortified food or food product that provides protection against chronic disease along with physiological benefits. Nutraceuticals may be utilized to support the function or structure of the body, increase life expectancy, delay the aging process, improve health, or prevent chronic diseases. Nutraceuticals that are available in the oral thin films dosage form are known as nutraceutical oral thin films. Highly advanced form of oral solid dosage are nutraceutical oral thin films due to more flexibility and comfort.

The global nutraceutical oral thin films market can be segmented based on product type, Indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into antioxidants, polyunsaturated fatty acids, prebiotics, probiotics, dietary fiber, and others. Based on indication, the global nutraceutical oral thin films market can be classified into anemia, sickle cell, herpes simplex, suppression, high cholesterol, insomnia, osteoarthritis, others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Key Drivers, Restrains, and Opportunities of Global Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market

The global market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace due to increased preference for nutraceutical oral thin films. Furthermore, oral dissolving thin film is highly beneficial for psychiatric, geriatric, and pediatric patients since it avoids the risk of suffocation or choking; hence, ensuring patient safety and are easy to administer. Nutraceutical oral thin films dissolve rapidly as compared to other conventional dosage forms. These factors drive the global nutraceutical oral thin films.

Use of thin films is sometimes limited, largely due to low drug loading capacity for a less potent drug administered at a high dose. Additionally, combining more than one drug concomitantly is a very challenging task in oral thin film formulation, as both the disintegration time as well as the dissolution rate are hindered by the drug in oral films. These attributes hamper the global nutraceutical oral thin films market.

The whole world is presently struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. This infection leads to pneumonia, multiple organ failure, severe and acute respiratory disorders, and in severe cases death. The geriatric population is more prone to COVID-19. According to European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences 2020, nutraceuticals can be used as immune-stimulating therapy to fight COVID-19. A combination of elements improve the safety and efficacy and of IL-6 modulatory drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Governments of developing countries are making significant investments to modernize healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries, which is likely to increase access to healthcare. This is expected to increase the awareness regarding nutraceutical oral thin films and drives the market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market

The global nutraceutical oral thin films market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a dominant share of the global market between 2017 and 2031. This is attributed to an increase in research & development on nutraceutical oral thin films in the region. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2031. An increase in incidence and mortality rate of chronic diseases, including pneumonia, in emerging markets, such as India and China, is likely to drive the demand for nutraceutical oral thin films in the next few years. Rise in the number of nutraceutical oral thin film manufacturers and favorable government support for raising awareness among people about nutraceutical oral thin films in these countries are anticipated to propel the nutraceutical oral thin films market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market

The global nutraceutical oral thin films market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. Major manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global nutraceutical oral thin films market.

