Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025
Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Nutraceutical Ingredients, 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Nutraceutical Ingredients embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position of the nutraceutical ingredients market, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Ingredients:
Probiotics
Amino acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Minerals
Collagen
Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
Dairy-Based Ingredients
Soy-Based Ingredients
Prebiotics
Omega 3 and Structured Lipids
Vitamins
Carotenoids & Antioxidants
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
Nutritional Lipids and Oils
Other Ingredients
By Form:
Semi-solid
Tablets & Capsules
Powder
Liquid
By Health Benefits Offered:
Brain & Memory Support
Gut Health
Heart Health
Nutrition
Optimal Wellness
Eye Health
Prenatal Health
Skin & Body Fat Metabolism
Digestive Health
Personal Care and Beauty
Mood & Hormonal Support
Cognitive Health
Immunity
Weight Management
Joint & Bone Health
Postnatal Health
Energy & Fitness Support
Blood Sugar Health
Other Health Benefits
By Application:
Functional Beverages
Functional Food
Personal care
Animal nutrition
Dietary supplements
Others
By End Users:
Animal Feed Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other End Users
Based on region, the global Nutraceutical Ingredients is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Nutraceutical Ingredients.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients are
PepsiCo Inc.
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Chr. Hansen
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group
General Mills Inc.
Probi USA Inc.
Kraft Heinz Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Amway
Abbott
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
Du Pont De Nemours and Company
BASF SE
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Associated British Foods PLC
Royal DSM
Arla Foods
Ingredion Incorporated
Tate & Lyle PLC
Glanbia plc
Groupe Danone
FMC CORPORATION
Cargill Inc.
Dean Foods
Nestle S.A.
Kellogg’s,
Aker Biomarine
Procter & Gamble
Johnson & Johnson
Omega Protein Corporation
Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Nutraceutical Ingredients Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Nutraceutical Ingredients?
What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for nutraceutical ingredients?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Nutraceutical Ingredients by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?

