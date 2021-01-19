Nutraceutical Excipients Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis
Nutraceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Functionality (Binders, Fillers and Diluents, Disintegrants, Coating Agents, Flavoring Agents, Lubricants, Others); Form (Dry, Liquid); End Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins and Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Others) and Geography
Nutraceutical is a mixture of nutrition and pharmaceutical. It is a food or part of food playing an important role in modifying and upholding normal physiological function that maintains healthy human beings. Excipients are inert pharmaceutical ingredients which are used in product formulation. It may perform a variety of functional roles in the pharmaceutical product. It is used in the manufacture of amino acid-based nutraceutical products and protein-based nutraceutical products.
Growing demand for nutraceuticals across the globe is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for nutraceutical excipients market. Furthermore, advancement in nanotechnology imparting new functions to excipients is also projected to greatly influence the nutraceutical excipients market. Multi-functionality of excipients is anticipated to be an emerging trend in the coming era which in turn can generate untapped opportunity for the nutraceutical excipients market.
Key Players:
1.Cargill, Incorporated
2.E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
3.Hilmar Ingredients
4.IMCD
5.Ingredion Incorporated
6.Innophos, Inc.
7.JRS Pharma LP
8.Kerry Group plc
9.Roquette Frères
10.Sensient Technologies
Market Segmentation:
The global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, form and end product. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into binders, fillers & diluents, disintegrants, coating agents, flavoring agents, lubricants and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry, and liquid. On the basis of the end product the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and others.
Regional Outlook:
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nutraceutical excipients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nutraceutical excipients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting nutraceutical excipients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nutraceutical excipients market in these regions.