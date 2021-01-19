Nutraceutical Excipients Market 2021: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

Nutraceutical is a mixture of nutrition and pharmaceutical. It is a food or part of food playing an important role in modifying and upholding normal physiological function that maintains healthy human beings. Excipients are inert pharmaceutical ingredients which are used in product formulation. It may perform a variety of functional roles in the pharmaceutical product. It is used in the manufacture of amino acid-based nutraceutical products and protein-based nutraceutical products.

Growing demand for nutraceuticals across the globe is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for nutraceutical excipients market. Furthermore, advancement in nanotechnology imparting new functions to excipients is also projected to greatly influence the nutraceutical excipients market. Multi-functionality of excipients is anticipated to be an emerging trend in the coming era which in turn can generate untapped opportunity for the nutraceutical excipients market.

Get Sample Copy@: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005153/

Key Players:

1.Cargill, Incorporated

2.E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3.Hilmar Ingredients

4.IMCD

5.Ingredion Incorporated

6.Innophos, Inc.

7.JRS Pharma LP

8.Kerry Group plc

9.Roquette Frères

10.Sensient Technologies

Market Segmentation:

The global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, form and end product. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into binders, fillers & diluents, disintegrants, coating agents, flavoring agents, lubricants and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry, and liquid. On the basis of the end product the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and others.