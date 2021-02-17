Nut Processing Equipment Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Some of the major players operating in this market are JBT, Key Technology, Buhler AG, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, The Middleby Corporation, feucht-obsttechnik.de, Modern Process Equipment Corporation, SKOURAS Inc., TabrizKar, Grossi Fabrications Inc., TOMRA, Kadıoğlu LTD, nuttech.eu, JEM Equipment, AC Horn Manufacturing, Savage Equipment, Wizard Manufacturing, Momtazan Ind. Co., ELIAS NOTTAS & CO (BIONOT), Maseto Technologies S.L.U., Ghazarian Welding Inc., BORRELL USA Corp. among others.

The demand for nuts and their products are increasing over the period of time. The nuts consist of hard shell for the protection which must be removed for the use of nuts in further procedure. The nuts are enriched with fiber, vitamin, monounsaturated fat, minerals and protein and can be utilized in healthy snacks. Various nuts such as almond, peanut, cashew, hazelnut, pecan, pistachio and others which requires wide range of equipment for their processing includes peeling equipment, cleaning equipment, roasting equipment, hulling equipment, conveying equipment and others.

For the processing of nuts such as drying, roasting, cutting, peeling, grading and packaging there is a need for removal of outer part of nut. Many people are shifting towards healthy diets which include nuts, dried fruits, milk and vegetables for consuming more amounts of nutrients. The raw nuts are difficult to consume so there is a need for production of edible nuts. For the production of ready to eat (edible) nuts there is a need for processing. Drying equipment for nuts helps to remove excess amount of moisture which will protect nut from degradation and inhibit the microbial growth. The ultraviolet rays and infrared rays of sun will help for maturation of seeds. Peeling equipment is used to remove the outer covering (testa) of nuts which will further used for nut processing. Due to increased demand of healthy food, there will be increased consumption of various nuts such as almonds, hazelnuts, cashew, pecan and others. To make them in edible form there will be need for processing, which will propel the nut processing equipment market.

Global nut processing equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

By Product Type (Conveying Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Drying Equipment, Grading Equipment, Hulling Equipment, Peeling Equipment, Shelling Equipment, Separator Equipment, Sizing Equipment, Slicing Equipment, Sorting Equipment, Roasting Equipment, Coating Equipment/Flavoring Equipment, Packaging equipment, Others),

Nut Type (Almond, Walnut, Pistachios, Peanut, Pecan, Hazelnut, Cashew, Others),

Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic),

Application (Cleaning, Roasting, Peeling, Cracking, Drying, Shelling, Separating, Slicing, Sorting, Coating/Flavoring, Packaging, Others),

End Product (Roasted, Granular, Paste), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail)

The NUT PROCESSING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Key Technology launched novel Sort-to-Grade (STG) software for VERYX digital sorters. This sorter is used for nuts, vegetables as well as fruits. This resulted into increased product portfolio and profit margin of a company.

BORRELL USA Corp launched NEW FAM Centris SLICER & NEW Ultra Fine Flour machine for almond. With this the company has increased product portfolio and hence the profit margin of a company.

BORRELL USA Corp introduced NEW Borrell Hullers & Shear Roll Almond Sheller for almond, hulling and shelling equipment. This will increase the product portfolio and revenue of a company.

