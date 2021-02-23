Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market  : Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

“Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Global Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market By Product (EHR, eMAR, Payroll Management), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising venture capital investments drives the nursing homes & long-term care facilities.

The major players covered in the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report are Allscripts, LTCG, Cerner Corporation, Intellitec Solutions, Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, Inc., ADL Data Systems, Inc., CVS Health, Omnicell, Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., ResMed, McKesson Corporation, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, MatrixCare, BlueStrata EHR and Kronos Incorporated. among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market Share Analysis

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to nursing homes & long-term care facilities market.

Long term care software is the type of technological service/solution that is used for meeting the non-clinical and clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers in home care, hospitals, nursing facilities and several other healthcare providing areas. These services provide better effectiveness and ease of operations in providing the healthcare facilities, thereby reducing healthcare costs and achieving efficiency.

Shortage of nursing staff and doctors is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also healthcare reforms, government initiatives, rising adoption of long-term care software among nursing homes, hospice care facilities provider, among others all over the globe and escalating awareness about numerous features associated with software such as compliance and safety, centralized database, staff management, marketing and customer relationship management, among others are the major factors among others driving the nursing homes & long-term care facilities. Rising focus on value-based medicine, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine and rising number of patient registries will further create new opportunities for nursing homes & long-term care facilities in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

However, reluctance of the traditional long-term care providers to adopt software and increased software maintenance costs are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of nursing homes & long-term care facilities in the forecast period mentioned above.

This nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on nursing homes & long-term care facilities market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market Scope and Market Size

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented on the basis of product and mode of delivery. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented into EHR, eMAR and payroll management

The nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is also segmented on the basis of mode of delivery into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based

Nursing Homes & Long-Term Care Facilities Market Country Level Analysis

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and mode of delivery as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market due to increasing awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and massive investments being done by some major players in countries such as India and China in this region. North America and Europe are the expected regions in terms of growth in nursing homes & long-term care facilities.

The country section of the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for nursing homes & long-term care facilities, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Customization Available : Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

