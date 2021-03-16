Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Price and Trends 2021-2027 By Companies: CVS Health, Omnicell, Netsmart Technologies

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled “Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market 2021” By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

The major players covered in Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities are:

Allscripts, LTCG

Cerner Corporation

Intellitec Solutions

Sunrise Senior Living

Atria Senior Living, Inc

ADL Data Systems, Inc

CVS Health

Omnicell, Inc

Netsmart Technologies, Inc

ResMed

McKesson Corporation

Optimus EMR

PointClickCare

MatrixCare

BlueStrata EHR

Market Overview:

Long term care software is the type of technological service/solution that is used for meeting the non-clinical and clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers in home care, hospitals, nursing facilities and several other healthcare providing areas. These services provide better effectiveness and ease of operations in providing the healthcare facilities, thereby reducing healthcare costs and achieving efficiency.

Shortage of nursing staff and doctors is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also healthcare reforms, government initiatives, rising adoption of long-term care software among nursing homes, hospice care facilities provider, among others all over the globe and escalating awareness about numerous features associated with software such as compliance and safety, centralized database, staff management, marketing and customer relationship management, among others are the major factors among others driving the nursing homes & long-term care facilities. Rising focus on value-based medicine, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine and rising number of patient registries will further create new opportunities for nursing homes & long-term care facilities in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Segmentation:

By Product (EHR, eMAR, Payroll Management)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Table Of Content

Research Coverage: This is the first part of the research that covers market segmentation outlines, years studied, analysis targets, major global Innovation Management Platforms manufacturers, and product range.

Key Market Features: The report here puts the spotlight on market output, revenue, usage, and potential. It also brings market trends, drivers, restraints and macroscopic indicators to light.

Profiles of companies: This section includes a broad examination of key players in the global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market based on various factors such as the latest advances, market share and gross margins. This provides an analysis of SWOT, too.

Key Strategic Developments: All the regions evaluated in the study are examined here based on key factors such as volume, sales, market share, import, and export.

Regional demand: Each domestic market discussed here is evaluated based on the global market’s share of sales and output.

Product market penetration: It comprises of the study of costs, sales and industry overview by product type.

Continued……..

Competitive Landscape and Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Share Analysis

Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented into EHR, eMAR and payroll management

The nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is also segmented on the basis of mode of delivery into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based

Influence Highlights Of The Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Report:

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market.

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market current developments and significant occasions.

A deep study of business techniques for the development of the market-driving players.

Conclusive study about the improvement plot of the market for approaching years.

Top to the bottom approach of market-express drivers, targets, and major littler scale markets.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market.

Impact of COVID-19 as well as how the market is functioning post-COVID-19.

Representation of regional analysis along with country level data.

An estimation of the entire market along with data to showcase how exactly the Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilitiesmarket is changing.

