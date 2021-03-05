Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future by 2027

An indepth study of Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market has been published by The Data Bridge Market Research. The Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities and growth inducing factors for Forecast Period 2027. The report focuses on enabling readers by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. The report analyzes each segment of the global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market on the basis of application, end-user, and region. In addition, it also highlights the dominating players in the market joined with their market share. The report offers wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising venture capital investments drives the nursing homes & long-term care facilities.

The Major Key Players in the Market:

Allscripts

LTCG

Cerner Corporation

Intellitec Solutions

Sunrise Senior Living

Atria Senior Living, Inc

ADL Data Systems, Inc

CVS Health

Omnicell, Inc

Netsmart Technologies, Inc

ResMed, McKesson Corporation

Shortage of nursing staff and doctors is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also healthcare reforms, government initiatives, rising adoption of long-term care software among nursing homes, hospice care facilities provider, among others all over the globe and escalating awareness about numerous features associated with software such as compliance and safety, centralized database, staff management, marketing and customer relationship management, among others are the major factors among others driving the nursing homes & long-term care facilities. Rising focus on value-based medicine, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine and rising number of patient registries will further create new opportunities for nursing homes & long-term care facilities in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Segmentation:

By Product (EHR, eMAR, Payroll Management)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market, by Type

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2021-2027)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

Competitive Landscape and Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Share Analysis

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to nursing homes & long-term care facilities market.

The major players covered in the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market report are Allscripts, LTCG, Cerner Corporation, Intellitec Solutions, Sunrise Senior Living, Atria Senior Living, Inc., ADL Data Systems, Inc., CVS Health, Omnicell, Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., ResMed, McKesson Corporation, Optimus EMR, PointClickCare, MatrixCare, BlueStrata EHR and Kronos Incorporated. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Scope and Market Size

Nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented on the basis of product and mode of delivery. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is segmented into EHR, eMAR and payroll management

The nursing homes & long-term care facilities market is also segmented on the basis of mode of delivery into web-based, on-premises and cloud-based

Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care Facilities Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

