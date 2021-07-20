Nurse shortage despite pay rise | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite rising wages, there is still a huge gap in aged care in terms of vacant positions. For every 12,300 skilled worker vacancies in industry, there are currently about 3,400 unemployed nurses.

“The market is empty there,” said a spokesman for the Federal Employment Office (BA) of the German Press Office in Berlin on Tuesday. Many nurses are toying with the idea of ​​giving up their jobs, according to the German Caritas Association. The average salary of a geriatric specialist has increased by almost 4.7 percent in 2020 to 3,174 euros, according to the new compensation atlas of the BA.

The leader in average salaries for skilled nurses is Baden-Württemberg with 3,446 euros, followed by Bavaria with 3,329 euros. At the bottom are Saxony with 2768 and Saxony-Anhalt with 2736 euros.

Scarce employment growth

Care for the elderly has been attracting new employees for years, but not nearly enough to absorb the bottlenecks. By 2020, employment growth will have halved, according to a response from the BA to a request from the left in the Bundestag, which the Public Prosecution Service has received. The sector had about 629,000 employees at the end of 2020, 10,000 more than at the end of 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 1.6 percent. In the previous year, the increase was still a good 3.1 percent. A year earlier, it was even just under 3.3 percent.

Left-wing MP Pia Zimmermann, who made the request, told the dpa that slowing growth is an alarming sign given the blatant staff shortage. However, according to the BA, a statistical effect contributes to the outlier downward: A new generalist degree in nursing has been in place since 2020, which means that elder care trainees are no longer included in the workforce statistics, a BA spokesperson explains. Yet skilled labor is still scarce, the BA said.

Corona pollution

The extra burden that Corona has brought with it for elderly care can be foreseen, for example, due to the increased mortality in nursing homes. In the first two corona waves in the spring and autumn of 2020, the death rate was well above the average of previous years, according to the Federal Association AOK. By comparison, there were 20 percent more deaths in the spring and 30 percent more in the fall. Working conditions are stressful anyway, says a spokeswoman for Caritas. “This development was reinforced by the corona pandemic, which brought with it an extremely high degree of intensification and workload.”

There are more and more statements from highly committed nurses who are in any case considering ending their careers in view of the high tensions that the crisis entails, according to the spokeswoman. “After the crisis, it remains to be seen whether they will actually draw conclusions.” In the industry as a whole, hospital operators have been reported to have been driving nurses away with higher salaries over and over again.

Attempts at politics

Zimmermann said efforts to address the shortage of skilled workers in aged care politically had been moderately successful at best in recent years. As an example, the politician cited the “13,000 jobs program” launched in 2019, with nearly 3,000 jobs falling short of expectations.

In the current year, the coalition had initiated a health care reform, which should lead, among other things, to higher wages based on rates. However, the employers’ organization private care bpa points out that the average salary of skilled workers in the elderly care has already increased by 24 percent between 2015 and 2020. “Contrary to popular belief, there was not just applause for the aged care professionals,” said bpa president Rainer Brüderle. There would still be an urgent need for skilled workers. “Tariff compliance rules will backfire,” he said, however.

However, Zimmermann said there was no way around adequate collective labor agreements and their solid financing. She suggested that a committee also think about this with Diakonie, Caritas and the service union Verdi. The board of directors of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, said: “More money does not automatically create new staff.” Reliable working hours and the compatibility of family and work are just as important.