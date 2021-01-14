Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue Insights to 2027 | Top Players Rauland, Critical Alert Systems, Intercall Systems, Austco Healthcare

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment. These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk. These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

The nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape: Ascom Holding AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, and Rauland.

The scope of the nurse call systems market includes equipment, technology, application, end user, and geography. The nurse call systems market is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the nurse call systems market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Based on equipment, the nurse call systems market is divided into mobile systems, integrated communication systems, button systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communication systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these systems combine conventional nurse call systems with a range of complementary communication technologies and management tools, such as pocket paging, wireless telephones, tracker position, and management software. These integrated communication systems offer advantages over traditional nurse call systems as they allow a quick, flexible approach to patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the nurse call systems market. Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure, and for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients, the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—is rising. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries.

Approximately 42% of assisted living centers operate independently and rest of the entities in the US are with two or more communities working together. The cost of treatment is comparatively lower than the overall cost of homemaker services. The total cost per year is approximately US$ 48,000, while the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048 or around US$ 50,336. Many assisted living facilities use some form of private funds to pay for care services.

To comprehend global Nurse Call Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

