Nurse Call Systems Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Nurse Call System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Nurse Call System Market was valued at US$ 1.27 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

The Nurse Calling System (NCS) is an innovative product to give reliable service to the patients. NCS ensures service guarantee to patients in the ward. Also, the wired and wireless models ease product installation in hospitals.

Nurse Call System is a nursing communication and management system using IP technology that can be used for both wired and wireless connections. The features of this system make it ideal for use in hospitals, homes, supervised apartments and day centers.

Global Nurse Call System Market segmented into Equipment Type, Communication Technology Type and End User. Equipment Type is segmented into Nurse Call Intercoms, Basic Audio, Digital Nurse Call system, IP Based and Nurse Call Mobile System. Communication Technology Type is segmented into Wireless and Wired systems. The End User is segmented into Hospital, Assisted Living Center, Nursing home and Clinics.

North America dominated the global Nurse Call System Market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, increased usage of emergency, and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing need for efficient and responsive health care communication to Drive Market

Nursing staff need to be vigilant and responsive in order to ensure high quality of health care services and patient safety. With the help of nurse call systems, health care organizations are able to achieve seamless communication and streamlining of nursing activities. In addition, nurse call systems enable health care institutions to prioritize nursing calls based on the emergency and type of request registered by patients.

Nurse call systems have become increasingly important in supporting existing nursing staff in efficiently carrying out duties at assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities. Such systems offer higher productivity and quality of nursing services in institutions which employ relatively new and inexperienced nurses.

IP Based Segment to Dominate Market

Based on Equipment Type, the global Nurse Call System Market has been divided into Nurse Call Intercoms, Basic Audio, Digital Nurse Call system, IP Based and Nurse Call Mobile System.

The IP Based segment dominated the global Nurse Call System Market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in use of IP Based to accelerate the growth of the segment. Increase in the popularity of IP Based is also major factor for to boost the market growth.

IP based nurse call systems decrease the need for nurses to undertake routine checks on patients. Maintenance cost is also low. These are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The global Nurse Call System Market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.) and Honeywell International Inc. (Ackermann) among others

