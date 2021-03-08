Nurse Call Systems Market Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecast Report by 2025

The global nurse call systems market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases and a surge in healthcare expenditure. Different instruments such as buttons, mobile systems, integrated communication systems, and intercom systems contributed to the nurse call systems market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for integrated communication systems due to the escalating number of hospitals integrated with these systems and novel product introductions.

On the basis of the instrument, The Integrated Communication Systems segment accounted for the largest share of all instruments and is projected to expand at the highest pace in the industry due to the growing number of hospitals integrated with these systems and the launch of new devices.

On the basis of technology, wired systems accounted for the highest market share among all platforms, owing to the speed of wired data processing, the immense participation of Internet protocol-based systems, and lower costs.

Of all applications, Hospitals accounted for the highest share of all end users in the market for nurse call systems due to a growing number of public and private hospitals, greater insistence on patient services, and an expansion of the geriatric population.

Any of the developments in the nurse call systems industry are the integration of nurse call systems with cell phones, interoperable prototypes, imminent innovations, and the mounting nurse participation in healthcare.

The key growth factors for the nurse call systems market are the development of the geriatric community, the increase in healthcare spending, technical innovation, simple availability of data, the rise in insurance coverage, the expansion of healthcare investments.

Recent News:

In December 2019, Tunstall Carecom, a nurse call system in the UK, was launched by Tunstall Group (UK).

In February 2019, Ascom (Switzerland) introduced the Myco 3 mobile, which will enable the company to further penetrate the nurse call systems market, with the innovative and optimised device.

Competitive Insights:

Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Tektone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Hill-ROM Holdings, Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, and Schrack Seconet AG are the key players offering nurse call systems.

