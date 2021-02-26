Nurse Call Systems Market by Type, Application – Forecast to 2027| Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services In

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment. These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk. These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

Driving factors, such as increase in incidence of Alzheimer’s cases, rise in number of assisted living centers, and technological developments in the nurse call systems, are likely to boost the market growth over the years. However, high cost of installation is likely to hinder the market growth.

The nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002562/

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the nurse call systems market. Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure, and for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients, the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—is rising. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Nurse Call Systems from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Nurse Call Systems by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Nurse Call Systems in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Nurse Call Systems – Market Segmentation

By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America (SCAM)

Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



Company Profiles

Ascom Holding AG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Austco Healthcare Limited

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Intercall Systems

Schrack Seconet AG

Critical Alert Systems

Rauland

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002562/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Nurse Call Systems Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Nurse Call Systems Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Nurse Call Systems Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Nurse Call Systems Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Nurse Call Systems Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com