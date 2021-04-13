Nurse Call Systems Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Intercall Systems, Austco Healthcare Limited, Critical Alert Systems, Schrack Seconet AG

The nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment. These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk. These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

Key market players in the nurse call systems include Ascom Holding AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, and Rauland.

Based on equipment, the nurse call systems market is divided into mobile systems, integrated communication systems, button systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communication systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these systems combine conventional nurse call systems with a range of complementary communication technologies and management tools, such as pocket paging, wireless telephones, tracker position, and management software. These integrated communication systems offer advantages over traditional nurse call systems as they allow a quick, flexible approach to patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the nurse call systems market. Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure, and for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients, the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—is rising. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Nurse Call Systems industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

