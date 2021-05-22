Numerous people at demonstrations about the conflict in Gaza | Free press

The fragile ceasefire in the Gaza conflict continues. Hundreds of people in Germany are taking to the streets again because of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians – initially peaceful.

Berlin (dpa) – Numerous protesters again called for solidarity with Palestine in the Middle East conflict on Saturday. It remained quiet until the early evening. In Berlin, for example, many protesters carried posters saying “Free Palestine”.

According to estimates by a DPA reporter, hundreds of people took part. In Leipzig, the police spoke of about 200 participants. On posters they demanded “Freedom for Palestine”, “Stop the Israeli terror” and “Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Palestine”.

Police say about 950 protesters participated in Frankfurt under the slogan “Immediate end of Israeli annexation and aggression”. The participants also adhered to the pandemic-related minimum distances, police said.

At the same time, there were also small solidarity meetings for the Israeli population. For example, in Giessen, police say about 300 people gathered at a gathering entitled “Pro Israel”. More than 100 people took part in a pro-Israeli rally in Cologne, according to observers.

A ceasefire in the Gaza conflict went into effect Friday. Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip had reached an agreement through Egypt after an 11-day exchange of blows. In recent days there had been anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli demonstrations in several German cities. Thousands of people took to the streets a week ago, mainly to show their solidarity with the Palestinians. There were also incidents and riots.

According to the anti-Semitism officer of the Berlin police, Wolfram Pemp, hatred for Jews has long been hugely underestimated. “Not just Muslim anti-Semitism, but anti-Semitism as a whole has not been experienced as it should have been perceived for far too long,” he told the Tagesspiegel (Saturday). Some assumed the topic was resolved for us. But it just didn’t end. According to Pemp, this applies not only in the context of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, but also in the case of protests by the so-called Corona movement.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned in her weekly video message: “Anyone who puts hatred on the streets of Jews, who makes inflammatory insults, is outside our basic law.” The Chancellor spoke of “excruciating anti-Semitic comments on some of the demonstrations in recent days”. She called for tangible consequences for the perpetrators.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99