New attacks, more deaths: Afghanistan cannot calm down. The government in Kabul has been in peace talks with the Taliban for months. The militant Islamists reject a ceasefire.

Kabul (dpa) – In Afghanistan, violence does not stop despite ongoing peace talks. In the western province of Herat, a group of the militant Islamist Taliban has killed 12 members of the security forces, authorities said on Saturday.

The attack came on Friday night when three Taliban opened fire on the security forces who were eating. In the capital, Kabul, two police officers were killed and one injured on Saturday when a bomb attached to their car with a magnet exploded. Nobody knew about the explosion.

In Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, two police officers were shot dead by strangers in an attack, the head of the provincial council announced. In the northern province of Baghlan, a roadside bomb killed one police officer and injured a second one. In southern Helmand province, a police officer was killed and two others injured in a Taliban attack on a checkpoint.

A car bomb exploded outside an intelligence agency in Daman District, southern Kandahar province. According to provincial governor Ruhullah Khanzada, there was then a shooting in which four attackers were killed. It is still unclear whether there were any casualties on the side of the security forces.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been ongoing in Doha since mid-September. The Taliban continue to reject a ceasefire. The US is on the verge of withdrawing another 2,500 soldiers from the country. At the end of February 2020, you signed an agreement with the Taliban providing for the gradual withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The Taliban want to regain power. You ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. A US-led military intervention following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US ended their rule.

