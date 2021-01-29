Numbers for the 70th anniversary have arrived

Disney’s thirteenth animation classic is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The opportunity for Funko to market a new collection of Funko Pop characters at the height of the event.

Alice in Wonderland: a cult film

Alice in Wonderland was published in 1951 and is a great adaptation of the children’s classic Lewis Carroll. The thirteenth animated classic from the Disney studio, which was shunned for the first time by the press and the public when it was released, has nonetheless reached the rank of cult film, thanks in large part to the hippie community affected by the surrealism of the film and one The film was made by countercultural standard bearer. Alice in Wonderland is full of cult scenes and a film with a deeply eye-catching aesthetic.

Funko Pop Deluxe Figure Alice and Flowers – 70 Years Anniversary

This magnificent deluxe figure worth 30 euros is one of the most famous scenes in the film, in which the young Alice, who has become tiny, meets singing flowers. They take Alice for a weed and decide to chase the poor girl away.

Funko Pop Alice Reverence – character for the 70th anniversary

The main character of the film, Alice, is a curious young girl who arrives from the strange wonderland after following the white rabbit in its burrow. This character represents the heroine curtseying like she does in front of the evil Red Queen in the movie.

Funko Pop Cheshire Cat Figurine – 70 Years

Cat with pink and purple stripes, the Cheshire Cat may disappear and fly. As a true guide for Alice, he will help the young girl find the mad hatter’s house and explain how to get home. His enigmatic smile quickly became one of the symbols of animated film.

FIGURINE FUNKO pOP mad cHAPELIER – 70 years anniversary

Another emblematic character in the film, The Mad Hatter, spends his days drinking tea with the March Bunny. The two friends celebrate their non-birthday particularly crazy!

March Hare Funko Pop Figure – 70th Anniversary

As crazy as the mad hatter, the March Bunny is especially rude to Alice, who was not invited to her non-birthday party. This will not prevent him from pulling himself together immediately and considering himself a (almost) normal guest!

Funko Pop 2PK Tweedledum and Tweedledee Figurine – 70 years anniversary

Two twins who resemble each other like two drops of water, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, do their best to convince Alice in search of the white rabbit to give up her curiosity by telling her the story of the walrus and the carpenter. This figure duo is available from 20 euros.

Funko Pop Figure White Rabbit with a Clock – 70th Anniversary

Always late and in a hurry, the white rabbit aroused Alice’s curiosity. As he followed, the young city fell into a hole that led to wonderland.

Funko Pop Figure The King & Queen – 70th Anniversary

He is small and weak, she is fat and mean. The Red Queen lets fear reign in wonderland and does not hesitate to have her subjects’ heads cut off. She is arguably one of the most famous villains in Disney animated films.