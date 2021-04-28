Number of Muslims in Germany increased significantly | Free press

Nuremberg (dpa) – The number of Muslims in Germany has increased significantly in recent years. This is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) on behalf of the German Islam Conference.

On Wednesday, it was presented together with the Federal Ministry of the Interior in Nuremberg. According to this data, between 5.3 and 5.6 million people of the Muslim faith currently live in Germany, which corresponds to 6.4 to 6.7 percent of the total population. Compared to the last extrapolation in 2015, the number of members of the Muslim religion has increased by about 900,000 people. At 47 percent, almost half are German citizens.

Turkey as a country of origin still has the largest share with 45 percent. But now 27 percent also come from the Muslim countries of the Middle East and North Africa and nearly 20 percent from Southeastern Europe. The refugee movements in 2015 and 2016 not only significantly increased the number of Muslims in Germany, but also shifted the proportion of Muslims from the countries of origin, according to research leader Anja Stichs.

Religiosity is as different as origin. 82 percent thought they were strong or rather religious, 39 percent of Muslims in Germany prayed every day, and only 30 percent of Muslim women and girls wore a headscarf, Stichs said. However, it is still the majority among women over 65. “With immigration from Muslim countries to the Near and Middle East, the Muslim population has become more diverse in recent years,” said Bamf president Hans-Eckhard Sommer.

“The analyzes also show that the influence of religion on integration is often overestimated,” said Sommer. Aspects such as length of stay, reasons for migration or the social situation have determined the integration process to a much greater extent than religious belief. Belonging to a German association, learning the language – all this promotes integration and thus social opportunities. The number of Muslims with vocational training is significantly higher in the second generation than among those who emigrated themselves.

Federal Interior Ministry Secretary Markus Kerber pointed out the long-standing problem of Muslim mosque associations. Their representativeness is limited, he said. The organizations, some of which are controlled from Turkey, should be based in Germany and the authority to issue instructions from Turkey should be removed, Kerber said. He wanted to bring this up as soon as possible at a meeting in Ankara.

The research center of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees surveyed 4,500 Muslims for the study “Muslim life in Germany 2020”. At the same time, more than 500 people without a migration background were surveyed as a comparison group. The last survey dates from 2015.