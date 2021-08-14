Number of migrants in the English Channel reaches record in one day | free press

In total, more than 11,000 people reached the English coast in small boats this year. The refugees keep getting into trouble.

Dover (AP) – More and more people are trying to cross the English Channel in small boats to England.

The number of migrants who made the dangerous crossing reached a daily record of nearly 600 on Thursday, Britain’s PA news agency reported on Saturday based on official figures.

It is the fourth daily record this year. In total, more than 11,000 people reached the English coast this year. In the entire previous year, 8,417 people were counted who had taken the dangerous route across the strait.

Also on Thursday, a 27-year-old man from Eritrea was killed trying to cross the road when a boat with 40 people on board ran into distress and sank. More than 100 people had to be rescued on Wednesday.

The British government, which introduced a new rigid immigration system after Brexit, is a thorn in the side of illegally arriving migrants. London and Paris recently agreed to step up their controls on the coasts.