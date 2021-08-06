Number of Islamist threats has dropped significantly since 2018 | free press

In the field of politically motivated crime, people are considered dangerous if the police believe they can commit serious acts of violence or even terrorist attacks. Their numbers have declined in recent years.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal and state police authorities now have far fewer Islamists on their radar than in previous years.

As evidenced by a federal government response to a written question from FDP politician Benjamin Strasser, in July 564 people across the country were classified in terms of “religious ideology” as so-called threats. In July 2018, state security services had 774 potentially dangerous Islamists in their sights.

In the field of politically motivated crime, a threat is defined as a person who, according to the police, can cause serious acts of violence or even terrorist attacks. In addition to the “threats”, police are currently looking at 529 “relevant persons” among the Islamists, according to the government’s response, available to the German news agency. Their numbers had recently increased slightly.

The group of ‘relevant people’ includes everyone who acts in the scene as a ‘leader’, as an ‘actor’ or as a logistics employee and supporter. In addition, there must be “objective evidence that the prognosis allows them to commit politically motivated crimes of significant importance”. This group also includes contact persons or persons accompanying a person at risk or a suspect.

From the point of view of the security authorities, the current figures offer no reason to make everything clear. The Federal Ministry of the Interior stressed that these were still “at a high level”. Even after the military defeat of the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS, in Syria and Iraq), there are major challenges, Strasser said. All existing prevention and deradicalisation programs should be monitored for effectiveness by independent experts.