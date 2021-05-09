Number of deaths after the attack in Kabul rises to more than 50 | Free press

Number of deaths after the attack in Kabul rises to more than 50 | Free press

Class is just over when a car bomb detonates two mines at a school in Kabul. Reports say many young girls are dying. It is unclear who is behind the attack.

Kabul (AP) – The number of deaths in an attack at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to more than 50. In addition, at least 100 are injured, according to the interior ministry. A car bomb and two mines were used in the attack on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Education’s initial findings, the attack took place about 100 meters from a school with 7,000 students when the second school shift had just passed. Many of the victims were reportedly young girls.

The district in which the attack took place is largely inhabited by Shia Hasara. In the past, there have been repeated attacks on civilian facilities, such as education centers and sports clubs there. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia has claimed many of them for themselves. Sunni extremists such as members of the IS militia are fighting Shias as apostates, even though they are also Muslim.

Until now, no one has announced the attack on Saturday. The militant Islamist Taliban denied participation. However, the Interior Ministry announced that the attack was undoubtedly an act of the Taliban. The Afghan president had also accused the Taliban.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99