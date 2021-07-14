Number of corona vaccinations per week falls in Germany | free press

In the fight against the Delta variant, the RKI hopes for a vaccination rate of 85 percent in the autumn. But that doesn’t seem realistic given the current vaccination figures.

Berlin (dpa) – The number of corona vaccinations per week continues to fall in Germany. The total number of weekly vaccine doses administered has fallen since the third week of June, writes the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

In Wednesday’s board report, the institute does not mention a specific number for the past week. In the week before (June 28 to July 4), according to previously published figures, there were 5.0 million corona vaccinations in Germany and 5.6 million a week earlier.

In Germany, 43.7 percent of people have now been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. According to the RKI, more than 49 million people have been vaccinated at least once on Wednesday (as of 10:45 a.m.), which corresponds to a rate of 58.9 percent.

According to the RKI, the proportion of fully vaccinated people varies greatly according to age: while more than 70 percent of people over 60 have been fully vaccinated, this share is slightly more than 40 percent among adults under 60. However, for most people in this age group, the vaccination campaign started later. Less than 2 percent of children and adolescents under the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

From the point of view of the RKI, in the fight against the delta variant, at least 85 percent of 12 to 59-year-olds and 90 percent of over-60s must be fully vaccinated. “If this vaccination quota is met in time, a pronounced 4th wave in the coming fall/winter seems unlikely,” says an earlier RKI paper.

The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has not yet issued a general vaccination recommendation for children from the age of twelve. She recommends vaccinations only for 12 to 17-year-olds with certain pre-existing conditions such as obesity. Nevertheless, vaccinations are possible as an individual decision of parents, their children and the doctors. There is currently no approved vaccine for children under 12 years of age.