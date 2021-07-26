Number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan rises sharply | free press

The international troops have withdrawn, the Taliban are gaining strength: in Afghanistan the number of victims of the population is increasing. The UN has set worrying records for two months this year.

Kabul (dpa) – With the start of the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, the number of civilian casualties has again increased significantly.

Nearly 5,200 civilians were injured or killed in the first six months of the year, an increase of 47 percent from the first half of 2020. According to a report published Monday in Kabul by the UN mission to Afghanistan.

Military offensives since troop withdrawal

The increase was mainly due to the months of May and June. It thus coincides with the withdrawal of international troops and the start of several military offensives by the militant Islamist Taliban. The last soldiers in the Bundeswehr left Afghanistan at the end of June after almost 20 years. The last American combat troops will withdraw at the end of August.

According to the UN report, 2,392 civilians were injured or killed in May and June alone – almost the same number as in the entire four months before. The UN recorded record values ​​for these two months: Never since the start of registration in 2009 have so many civilian casualties been recorded in these months.

Number of civilian casualties as high as in record years

In the entire first half of the year, the number of civilian casualties with 1,659 dead and 3,524 injured is the same as in the record years 2016 to 2018. Then the United Nations also registered more than 5000 victims in the first six months . The Taliban have captured more than 160 of the country’s 400 districts since early May.

According to an analysis by the think tank Afghanistan Analysts Network, the UN report refutes any view that the Taliban’s recent conquests were practically bloodless. Even the beginning of peace negotiations between the government in Kabul and the Taliban did not bring the hoped-for improvement for the civilian population. Negotiations stall.

Observers increasingly fear that the Taliban want to take over the country militarily. The UN report states that pursuing a military solution will only exacerbate the suffering of the Afghan people.