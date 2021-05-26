Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027 Market Size – USD 2.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.17%, Market Trends –Advancements in technology in testing methods.

The Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Report added by Reports and Data offers extensive knowledge and information about the Nucleic Acid Testing market with regards to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, demands, consumer behavior, market drivers and restraints, overall competitive landscape, and current and emerging trends. The research study offers valuable insights into the business strategies, distribution channels, and value chain analysis. The report also offers positive projections of the market scenario in the coming years through in-depth assessment of the key markets features and the geographical spread of the industry. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans.

The Nucleic Acid Testing market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Nucleic Acid Testing market. The global Nucleic Acid Testing market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Nucleic Acid Testing Market and profiled in the report are:

Applied Gene Technologies, Abbott, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad, Diadexus, Elitech Group, Exact Sciences, Kreatech/Leica, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Siemens Healthineers and Dickinson and Company, among

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ligase Chain Reaction

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Transcription-mediated Amplification (TMA)

Consumables

Whole Genome Sequencing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Probe amplification systems

Target amplification systems

Signal amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Viral detection & load

Viral & bacterial genotyping

Bacterial tests

Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

Genetic testing

Disease predisposition

Cancer

Chromosomal aberrations

Cervical cancer screening

Breast Cancer

Forensic testing

Paternity Testing/HLA Typing

Personalized Medicine

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government regulated Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals Clinics

Academic and research Institutions Dermatology R&D Centers



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Nucleic Acid Testing market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Nucleic Acid Testing industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

