Nucleic Acid Labeling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Demands

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Nucleic Acid Labeling Market by Application (PCR, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, DNA Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, Blotting), Product (Radioactive, Non-Radioactive, Labels, Probes), Technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Random Primer, Nick Translation, In Vitro Transcription, End Labeling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027″. The global market size of

Nucleic Acid Labeling is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Vector Laboratories, and Promega Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on the nucleic acid labeling market.

Top Impacting factors:

• Factors such as rise in expenditure for healthcare in customized medicine and increase in genomic R&D techniques has risen the market growth of nucleic acid labeling market.

• Increase in the diagnosis of various diseases due to advancements made in diagnostics techniques and rise in the funding for R&D processes has boosted the nucleic acid labeling market growth.

• Rise in awareness among the people about health and healthcare issues is the factor impacting positively to the market. Advancements made in synthetic genome design tools are also responsible for nucleic acid labeling market growth.

• Restrain factors such as scarcity of skilled professionals in the sector and high costs and complexities related to the techniques are affecting the growth of nucleic acid labeling market.

Products

• Radioactive

• Non- Radioactive

• Fluorescent

• Chemiluminescent

• DIG System

• Enzymes

• Antibodies

• Biotin

• Labels

• Probes

• Radioactive

• Non- Radioactive

By Labeling Technique

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Random Primer

• Nick Translation

• In Vitro Transcription

• End Labeling

• Reverse Transcription

By Application

• PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

• Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

• DNA Sequencing

• In Situ Hybridization

• Blotting

• Other Application