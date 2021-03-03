Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2025; GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Inc., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Nuclear Reactor Construction report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Nuclear Reactor Construction report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for the nuclear reactor construction market is expected to grow with more than a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market: GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Inc., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba), KEPCO Engineering & Construction, SKODA JS a.s., China National Nuclear Corporation, Bilfinger SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, Rosatom, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Nuclear Reactor Construction to Replace Old And Out-Dated Reactors to Increase the Electricity Generation

– In the wake of growing environmental concerns and surging demand for power, nuclear power generation has become the most dependable option that can cater to the requirements of electricity and offset greenhouse gas emissions. The nuclear power generation is a clean power technology, which can meet the increasing demand for electricity efficiently.

– The technology advancement in the industry of nuclear reactor provides better fuel utilisation and increase life span up to 60 years which further can be increased. The new small nuclear turbine is being used in many countries for its low maintenance and guaranteed power supply features.

– Furthermore, the nuclear reactors which have exceeded 30 years of age are generally not so cost-effective and generally equipped with outdated equipment. Therefore, the countries are trying to replace them with new constructs. Globally, there is a large number of reactors with age exceeding 30 years, which is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America has a strong focus on nuclear power. The United States and Canada are focusing on nuclear power plant life extension while discovering the potential for small modular reactors. When looking at nuclear power in North America, the United States operates the largest fleet of nuclear power reactors in the world, with 98 units in almost 30 states generating almost 20% of the country’s electricity generation.

– The United States is building two new Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at Vogtle in Georgia, which are scheduled to start operating in November 2021 and November 2022, respectively. Additionally, some small modular reactor (SMR) demonstration units are planned in the 2020s.

– Furthermore, Canada has currently five plants in three provinces with 22 nuclear power reactors, and the country is planning to increase the number in the future for nuclear plants. In 2019, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) received an application for a new plant. Therefore, the nuclear reactor construction in the country is expected to be on the positive side. Similarly, the Mexican government is planning to expand the Laguna Verde plant’s capacity to 4,408 MW.

– The government initiative for clean power from the nuclear power plant and high investment for the advancement of technologies are likely to drive the global nuclear reactor construction market and expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Nuclear Reactor Construction Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

