Nuclear Medicine Market| Industry Size & Share, Current Scenario, Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Top Impacting Factors And COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

“Global Nuclear Medicine market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and will expected to reach USD XXX million by 2027″

Nuclear Medicine Industry report is to provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments. This report will also provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. It helps to analyze the Nuclear Medicine market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc. This report also gives the information of profile key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Nuclear Medicine Market provides the Information covers following regions:

• North America

• South America

• Asia & Pacific

• Europe

• MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Top Key Players in Nuclear Medicine Markets:

Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa), JSC Isotope (Russia), NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Jubilant DraxImage (Canada), PharmaLogic (US), Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. (Hungary), Sinotau Pharmaceuticals (China), Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited (Israel), SHINE Medical Technologies (US), and Global Medical Solutions (US).

Nuclear Medicine Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Type



Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technetium-99m

Thallium-201

Gallium-67

Iodine-123

Other SPECT Isotopes

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

F-18

Ru-82

Other PET Isotopes

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

Alpha Emitters

Ra-223

Beta Emitters

Iodine-131

Yttrium-90

Samarium-153

Lutetium-177

Rhenium-186

Other Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy Isotopes

Iodine-125

Palladium-103

Cesium-131

Iridium-192

Other Brachytherapy Isotopes



By Application



Diagnostic Applications

SPECT Applications

Cardiology

Bone Scans

Thyroid Applications

Pulmonary Scans

Other SPECT Applications

PET Applications

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other PET Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Thyroid Indications

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Other Indications



By Procedural Volume Assessment



Diagnostic Procedures

SPECT Procedures

PET Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures

Beta Emitter Procedures

Alpha Emitter Procedures

Brachytherapy Procedures

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Nuclear Medicine Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition By Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Nuclear Medicine Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global Nuclear Medicine Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global Nuclear Medicine Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Nuclear Medicine Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Nuclear Medicine Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Nuclear Medicine Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

GlobalNuclear Medicine Market Research Report 2021 – 2027

Chapter 1 Nuclear Medicine Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast

