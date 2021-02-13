Nuclear Medicine Market 2021 Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updated Analysis By Key Players – Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging

The Global Nuclear Medicine Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nuclear Medicine market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Nuclear Medicine data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Nuclear Medicine market is valued at 4590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies Are Covered in Nuclear Medicine Market Report:

GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Nordion, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Dongcheng and Other.

Market Insights:

Nuclear Medicine or Radiopharmaceuticals_ are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.

This report segments the Global Nuclear Medicine Market on the basis of Types are:

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Nuclear Medicine Market is segmented into:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Nuclear Medicine Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Nuclear Medicine Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Nuclear Medicine industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

