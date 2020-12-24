Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Market 2020-28 sky touching boom at CAGR +4% with Bruker, Anasazi Instruments, Angstrom Advanced, JEOL, Magritek, Merck KGaA, Nanalysis Corp, Oxford Instruments, Spinlock, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry technique used in quality control and reserach for determining the content and purity of a sample as well as its molecular structure. For example, NMR can quantitatively analyze mixtures containing known compounds.

When molecules are placed in a strong magnetic field, the nuclei of some atoms will begin to behave like small magnets. The resonant frequencies of the nuclei are then measured and converted into an NMR spectrum that displays all of the right frequencies as peaks on a graph.

The principle behind NMR is that many nuclei have spin and all nuclei are electrically charged. If an external magnetic field is applied, an energy transfer is possible between the base energy to a higher energy level (generally a single energy gap).

The Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Market is expected to grow by $ 268.34 Mn progressing at a CAGR of +4% during the forecast period of 2020-28.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Anasazi Instruments Inc

Angstrom Advanced Inc

Bruker Corp

JEOL Ltd

Magritek

Merck KGaA

Nanalysis Corp

Oxford Instruments Plc

Spinlock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market segmentation by instrument Types-

Continuous-wave (cw)

Pulsed or Fourier-Transform (FT-NMR)

Market segmentation by application-

Healthcare

Industrial

Manufacturing

Others

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

