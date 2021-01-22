Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market 2021 | Analysis by Expert – Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in the patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.76 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.

April 23, 2013: Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (“Neusoft Medical”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neusoft Corporation (SSE: 600718), today announced the launch of a variety of new products to the global market in the categories of CT, digital X-ray, diagnostic ultrasound system, and clinical examination equipment. These new products were exhibited at the Spring Edition of the 69th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shenzhen. The Neusoft exhibit demonstrates the latest round of innovative solutions for the middle and high-end medical equipment market since its launch of China’s first independently developed 64-slice CT Scanner last year. The new products demonstrate the Company’s continuous investment in R&D as well as its commitment to bringing innovation to the international market.

Jan. 4, 2018: Canon Inc. and Canon Medical Systems Corporation today announced the official corporate name (trade name) change of Canon Group Company Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation to Canon Medical Systems Corporation (hereafter referred to as Canon Medical Systems). Since joining the Canon Group in December 2016, Canon Medical Systems has been undertaking the procedures for obtaining regulatory approval for integration with the Canon Group and change of the company name under the relevant national or regional laws concerning pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Canon announced that such procedures have been completed, and that the change of the company name enters into effect

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the international agency for research on cancer (IARC), the cancer occurrences have increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

