NSU verdicts against Zschäpe and two helpers are final | free press

The NSU trial of ten mostly racist murders came to an end more than three years ago. But Beate Zschäpe and three co-defendants did not accept their sentences. Now the BGH has decided.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Beate Zschäpe has been legally convicted as an accomplice of the neo-Nazi terror cell “National Socialist Underground” (NSU).

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) dismissed their appeal with a written decision, removing only a single sentence, as the Karlsruhe court announced on Thursday. “The total life sentence and the perceived severity of the guilt have remained unaffected by this.” The verdicts against NSU supporters Ralf Wohlleben and Holger G. are also final.

Zschäpe lived underground with her friends Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Böhnhardt for almost 14 years. During this time, the men murdered eight small business owners of Turkish descent and one of Greek descent, as well as a policewoman. In 2011, they committed suicide to avoid arrest. Zschäpe set fire to the shared apartment, sent a confession video and turned himself in.

The massive trial of the murders and attacks by the neo-Nazi terrorist cell NSU came to an end on July 11, 2018 after more than five years and more than 400 days of negotiations. The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Munich sentenced Zschäpe, the trio’s lone survivor, to life imprisonment as an accomplice – even though there is no evidence that she herself was at any of the crime scenes. In addition, the judges determined the particular seriousness of the guilt.

Judgments were only checked for errors in the law

Ralf Wohlleben was sentenced to ten years in prison for complicity in murder, Holger G. was sentenced to three years in prison for supporting a terrorist organization. The written verdict has been available since the end of April 2020, it is 3,025 pages long.

The BGH only checks judgments for legal errors. So he hears no more witnesses. If the verdict stands for review, it will become final. If the revisions are successful, the judges destroy it in whole or in part. There is a main hearing only in about five percent of all revisions. Under certain conditions, the judges may also decide in writing by resolution whether they consider an appeal inadmissible or manifestly unfounded. The same applies if the Senate unanimously considers the appeal against a defendant to be well-founded.