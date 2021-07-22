NRW cabinet approves emergency aid of 200 million euros | free press

A maximum of 3500 euros per household – that’s how much NRW wants to offer emergency aid to those affected after the flood disaster. There should be support for four groups.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state cabinet has decided to provide 200 million euros in emergency aid to those affected by the flood disaster.

Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) said on Thursday after a special cabinet meeting in Düsseldorf that the federal government had promised to double the amounts of state aid packages. Applications could be made immediately. There is emergency aid for four groups: citizens, companies, farmers and municipalities.

For affected citizens, there is a basic amount of 1,500 euros per household, according to the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor. 500 euros would be available for each additional person. In total, a maximum of 3,500 euros per household would be paid out. Account details can be entered in the form, but cash payments are also possible. There will be no resources, assets and detailed testing.

“We trust the citizens here that there is no abuse,” Laschet said. “It’s crucial that the money gets to the people quickly now.” On the two page form, all you need to do is make sure that you are entitled to the service and that you have not received any other assistance.

“Possible insurance benefits are not checked initially,” said the prime minister. It is, of course, clear: “If someone receives compensation from another party, he cannot request this additional money.”

For each permanent establishment damaged by a storm, services could be called upon for an amount of 5000 euros. A total of 65 million euros would be made available for the municipalities, says municipal secretary Ina Scharrenbach (CDU). Laschet assured: “We will raise as much money as necessary.”