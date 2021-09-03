Now you can see the new “Cinderella” movie – with Camila Cabello

Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter can also be seen in this musical, which is available on streaming.

Camilla Cabello is the main character.

From this Friday, September 3rd, you can simply watch the new version of the classic “Cinderella” on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. The new film was directed and written by Kay Cannon and has singer Camila Cabello as the lead actress.

The music production includes cover versions of various themes from the original soundtrack, but also new songs. The latest version of “Cinderella,” produced by Disney, premiered in 2015.

The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Tallulah Greive, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, James Acaster, and James Corden (who was also one of the producers).

