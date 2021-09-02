Now yes: Dead Combo comes to an end with two concerts in Lisbon

They will take place on December 20th and 21st at the Teatro São Luiz. It is the duo’s last farewell.

Dead Combo announced the end two years ago.

Two years ago, Dead Combo by Tó Trips and Pedro Gonçalves announced its end. The pandemic forced them to postpone several dates of the national tour and the farewell dragged on. Now the confirmation comes that the band will finally say goodbye in 2021.

Dead Combo’s last two concerts are scheduled for December 20th and 21st at the Teatro São Luiz in Lisbon. The shows will have special guests – who have not yet been announced – and tickets cost between 20 and 25 euros.

Tó Trips and Pedro Gonçalves met in 2001 and published their first work together in 2004. Over the years the band grew, gained national dimensions (and not only) and released albums such as “Lisboa Mulata”, “A Bunch of Meninos” or “Lusitânia Playboys”. The band’s latest album is “Odeon Hotel” from 2018.