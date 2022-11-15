November’s Xbox Game Pass additions include Dune Spice Wars, Insurgency Sandstorm, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more

Xbox continues to deliver a wide range of fascinating and various titles to its subscription-based service, Recreation Move. Whereas November would not deliver any AAA goliath like earlier months, it brings some wonderful titles, together with Day 1 releases.

Xbox Recreation Move provides gamers an unlimited library of over tons of of video games at a hard and fast month-to-month price. Starting from Day 1 releases of indie darlings to the debut of blockbuster AAA titles, the subscription service provides a various library for followers to entry.

New Video games coming to Recreation Move in November

Whereas November 2022 was initially set to be the launch month of the extremely anticipated Bethesda RPG, Starfield, the title was delayed till early subsequent 12 months.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t imply a scarcity of latest content material for Xbox Recreation Move subscribers, because the service continues so as to add titles to its libraries, together with a number of Day 1 releases. With that being mentioned, let’s check out all the new video games coming to and already out there on the service in November.

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 1

The Strolling Lifeless: A New Frontier – The Full Season (PC) – November 1

The Strolling Lifeless: Michonne – The Full Season (PC) – November 1

Ghost Tune (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

Soccer Supervisor 2023 (PC) – November 8

Soccer Supervisor 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

Dune: Spice Wars (Recreation Preview) (PC) – November 17

Ghostlore (Recreation Preview) (PC) – November 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

DLC and updates for Recreation Move titles

Except for including new titles to the service, Recreation Move additionally brings steady updates and DLCs for its titles. Whereas the vast majority of the paid DLCs aren’t included with the service, gamers are capable of buy them and add play with their titles.

Sniper Elite 5: Up Shut & Private Pack and Free Map – November 1

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned – November 3 to November 17

Halo Infinite: Winter Replace – November 8

Microsoft Flight Simulator fortieth Anniversary Version – November 11

The Elder Scrolls On-line: Firesong – November 15

The Elder Scrolls On-line: Darkish Coronary heart of Skyrim Celebration – November 17 to November 29

Lifeless by Daylight: Cast in Fog – November 22

MultiVersus: MVP Pack Drop 2– November 15

Recreation Move titles with contact controls

Ever for the reason that launch of Cloud Gaming (beforehand xCloud), it has change into an integral a part of the Recreation Move ecosystem. Gamers are capable of get pleasure from a wide range of content material throughout any system that helps an internet browser, together with cellphones. Through the years, Xbox has added contact help to titles and continues so as to add extra.

Amnesia: Assortment

Ghost Tune

Amnesia: Rebirth

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Murderer’s Creed Odyssey

Murderer’s Creed Origins

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Pentiment

DC League of Tremendous Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Scorn

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Soma

Soccer Supervisor 2023 Console You

Suck at Parking

Fuga: Melodies of Metal

Video games leaving Recreation Move

As a subscription-based service, video games go away Recreation Move periodically. Listed here are all of the video games which can be leaving the service in November 2022.

Leaving November 8

Soccer Supervisor 2022 (PC)

Soccer Supervisor 2022 Xbox Version (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 15

Artwork of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Ways (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subsequent House Insurgent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 30

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remaining Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Thoughts Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

House Warlord Organ Buying and selling Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Recreation Move is on the market on Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, Home windows PC, and a wide range of units through the cloud. Gamers can soar proper in and check out the service right this moment.

