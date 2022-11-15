November Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Because of the common addition of contemporary challenges, buildings, and troops, Conflict of Clans has maintained its place as one of the crucial well-liked cellular on-line multiplayer video games. The sport’s quite a few troop and season challenges enable gamers to have enjoyable and acquire new rewards on the identical time.

To earn sources and magical objects for the November season, gamers should full the month-to-month challenges. Along with the free advantages, followers who buy the Gold Move may have entry to premium rewards just like the Pirate Champion Hero pores and skin, additional sources, further magic objects, and varied rewards.

On this article, we’ll discover November’s Gold Move and its rewards in Conflict of Clans.

November Season Problem Gold Move in Conflict of Clans

Ahoy, a brand new month of Season Challenges is right here! Steer clear from Pirate Champion’s spear! Ahoy, a brand new month of Season Challenges is right here! ⚓ Steer clear from Pirate Champion’s spear! https://t.co/5R3r9sZ3xL

The Season Problem in-game missions present gamers with the possibility to improve and improve their gear. These season challenges are open to gamers with a City Corridor stage 7 or increased.

The prizes are given out to the rivals individually relatively than to the Clan as an entire, so the problem is similar to Clan Video games. Consequently, every recreation problem must be completed alone. Gamers get varied rewards relying on the factors collected and duties accomplished.

The outline of the November Season Problem in Conflict of Clans reads as follows:

“It is one other new season stacked with wonderful perks and rewards! Get the Pirate Champion Hero pores and skin with this month’s Gold Move! Purchase this season’s Gold Move and you’ll unlock the varied unique rewards and extra!”

The Free and Gold Move tiers are the 2 ranges of the November Season Problem. The Gold Move tier is a premium model with many extra benefits and an unique legendary hero pores and skin, whereas the free tier is accessible to everybody.

Gold Move subscribers have entry to some restricted options, together with magic items, hero skins, additional magic objects, and improved seasonal chest storage.

The builders launch a brand new Gold Move every month. The November Gold Move, which is now being offered within the recreation, contains the brand-new, unique Pirate Champion hero pores and skin. Gold Move members can acquire the E book Of Heroes and the limited-edition Pirate Champion Hero pores and skin as soon as they’ve earned 2600 season problem factors. The Pirate Queen, Pirate King, and Pirate Warden will quickly be revealed by way of upcoming Gold Passes and different store promotions.

Rewards for finishing November’s Gold Move in Conflict of Clans

The brand new hero pores and skin is at present solely obtainable by way of the November Gold Move and may solely be claimed throughout this time. Gamers will be capable of purchase it firstly of the season’s challenges, they usually have till the final day of the season to acquire it. Followers will not be capable of purchase a Gold Move for the season if there are lower than 24 hours left for it to finish.

Followers who’re should buy the Gold Move utilizing a card, internet banking, coupon code, pockets, or some other fee technique. The benefits of buying a Gold Move for the November Season Problem are detailed under:

Along with 2,50,000 Darkish Elixir and magic objects like spell books, hero potions, builder potions, ruins, and many others., the season financial institution has a capability of a further 25,000,000 for elixir and gold.

Collector, builder, and coach boosts are a couple of extra unusual items that assist velocity up development.

“Pirate Champion” is a particular Royal Champion hero pores and skin obtainable to Gold Move subscribers.

The Conflict of Clans Gold Move is without doubt one of the finest methods to amass additional sources, Magic Gadgets, skins, and different useful benefits within the recreation.

