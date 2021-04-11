November attack in Vienna: further arrest | Free press

An IS supporter killed four people in a terrorist attack in Vienna last November. Another possible helper of the hitman has now been arrested.

Vienna (dpa) – Five months after the terrorist attack in Vienna, researchers identified another man as a possible contributor. The Vienna prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old had been arrested the day before in the Austrian capital.

He is under urgent suspicion, a spokeswoman said. Due to the ongoing investigation, she did not provide details. The “Kronen Zeitung” had previously reported on the arrest.

In addition, nine people who were arrested in the weeks following the attack are in custody as possible helpers of the hitman. On November 2, a 20-year-old convicted ISIS sympathizer killed four people and injured more than 20 others in a nightlife area. The Austrian with a North Macedonian second passport was armed with an assault rifle, a pistol and a machete. He was shot by the police.

