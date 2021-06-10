Novelty Factor To Define The Parameters Of Exponentiation For The Respiratory Care Devices Market

The healthcare vertical, which was a physical interaction-based arm, has started shifting to virtual consultation at large. This has, in turn, helped in transcending the geographical barriers. As such, interoperable platforms are being supported by behavioral research, backed by real-time care interventions and personalized medications. The Respiratory Care Devices Market would be moving forward with these additions.

Respiratory care devices are the branch of medical devices focused on the treatment, management, control, diagnostic evaluation, and care of patients with abnormality in cardiopulmonary system. The devices are used in chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), a degenerative lung diseases which primarily includes chronic bronchitis, and emphysema. The market is witnessing decent growth as COPD is one of the leading causes of death globally. By 2020, COPD is expected to be the fifth leading cause of death globally.

Market Segmentation:

basis of products diagnostic devices spirometers polysomnography devices for sleep studies peak flow meters

therapeutic devices humidifiers positive airway pressure (PAP) devices nebulizers oxygen concentrators inhalers reusable resuscitators ventilators nitric oxide delivery units masks oxygen hoods

monitoring devices pulse oximeters gas analyzers capnographs

Based on end users hospitals

home care Geographically North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the World

In product segment, respiratory therapeutic devices market accounted for largest share globally in 2014. Major driving factors for therapeutic devices market was increasing adoption to the various devices such as humidifiers, nebulizers, and oxygen concentrators due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and rising geriatric population. Hospitals respiratory care device market was major market as compared to home care due to financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase high cost devices is more.

North America accounted the largest share of the market followed by Europe due to highly developed health care infrastructure, large pool of respiratory disease patients due to lifestyle such as smoking and tobacco habits, and availability of trained personnel to operate the advanced respiratory devices. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to increasing per capita income, and gradually developing health care infrastructure.

Major driving factors for the global respiratory care devices market are rise in number of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseased patients, and continuous surge in numbers due to changing life style and environment such as increasing pollution level and smokers, rising geriatric population, new launching of the product coupled with strong pipeline of the product. In addition to that rise in demand for home care respiratory devices. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 16 million population in America were living with a diseases caused by smoking such as lung diseases, COPD, heart diseases, and cancer in 2014.

Additionally, rising geriatric population is a major cause of driving the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2 billion population will be aged 60 and older by 2050. However, lack of awareness in developing region, and some of the harmful effects of respiratory devices on neonates can restraint the market growth. Additionally, excise tax on devices by some countries would expect to impact the market negatively.

Key players in the global respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), ResMed, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien plc (Ireland), and CareFusion Corporation (U.S.).

